Convicted fraudster sentenced in $1.8 million scam

A woman convicted of scamming an American man out of almost CI $2 million is sentenced.

Convicted fraudster Judith Douglas was imprisoned for 10 years, one day after a seven-member Grand Court jury took just under three hours to return guilty verdicts against her for charges of obtaining property by deception.

Douglas duped her victim Nathanial Robb in an immigration scam, claiming she could help him get Caymanian status and a Cayman Islands passport.

During the trial, the prosecution showed thousands of WhatsApp and text messages between Douglas and Mr. Robb.

The messages revealed that Douglas frequently requested thousands of dollars from Mr. Robb, under the guise that she was passing the money on to an unknown Government official who was only sometimes referred to as ‘The Big Man’.

Douglas continues to deny the charges and said she was the real victim. She claimed she was manipulated by Mr. Robb, whom she said asked her to find someone who he could marry to get Caymanian Status. Douglas said the messages were part of a con Mr. Robb was committing against his own business partners.

Mr. Robb said he kept giving Douglas money because he was promised a full refund at the end of the process. He also said he was told if he didn’t pay he would lose everything he invested. He never got his money back.

