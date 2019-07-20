Corruption trial called off, Immigration officer walks free

A 58-year-old Immigration officer walks free from corruption charges in Grand Court on Friday (19 July).

The George Town woman was jointly charged with a 47-year-old Dominican man.

The charges alleged that the officer and the man conspired to commit a breach of trust against the Cayman Islands Government. The woman also faced a single charge of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.

In court on Friday the prosecution offered no evidence against both defendants.

The judge returned not guilty verdicts in their favour.

Friday’s trial was the second of three, which alleges a corruption racket within the former Immigration Department. It saw some officers giving passing grades on government-issued English exams to Spanish speaking people in exchange for cash.

A court order prevents Cayman 27 from naming any of the defendants until their third trial is completed.

That trial is set for later this year.

