Deadly EEE mosquito-borne virus in Florida: MRCU assures no need for concern in Cayman

Health officials in Florida have flagged an uptick in the deadly mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, but local health officials say there is no need for concern that it will reach Cayman shores.

The EEE virus causes infection and swelling in the brain and 30% of people who contract it die.

Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr. Jim McNelly said even if someone with the disease comes here it’s not likely to be transmitted.

“You can never say there’s no chance, but it will be highly unlikely, and if it were to come here we just don’t have the vectors to transmit this disease along the eastern seaboard,” said Dr. McNelly.

According to Dr. McNelly, EEEV has a transmission cycle that includes birds. The virus builds up in the wild bird population via the mosquito, Culiseta melanura, a strict bird feeder. At some point, a bridge vector gets involved. This is a mosquito species that feeds on both birds and mammals. The bridge vector varies from area to area. EEE virus is endemic in areas where transmission takes place.

“EEEV doesn’t live here, and we don’t have Culiseta melanura on island,” said Dr. McNelly.

Dr. McNelly added the MRCU works closely with Health Services Authorities and once any mosquito-borne diseases or potential cases are reported local surveillance and control efforts are enhanced.

