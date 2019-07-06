Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News

DEH says it’s working on garbage pick-up delays

July 5, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Some communities have been hit with delays in garbage collection.
The Department of Environmental Health said it is due to a temporary shortage of staff.
As a result of this, there have been changes to the schedule for residential collections.
Communities scheduled for garbage pick-ups on Wednesdays and Thursdays were expected to be collected on Friday.
As for areas scheduled for Friday collections, those will happen Saturday (6 July).

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

