Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Divetech aims to break its own world record

July 9, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Divetech Cayman is set to hold its second annual underwater fundraiser for breast cancer. Last year 86 female divers joined hands underwater to raise $2800. They also set a world record for most female divers holding hands underwater at the same time. Divetech instructor Julia Bradford said this year, she and her team are aiming to break their own record.

“This year we want to beat our own world record with 100 ladies. So all the ladies who come in will donate CI $25 and all the proceeds will go the Caymans Breast Cancer Foundation,” she said.

The event takes place 20 July and anyone interested in participating must register before the event takes place.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: