Hurley’s Media Sales
Business Culture News

Diving community mourns pioneer Ron Kipp

July 24, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Local diving industry pioneer Ron Kipp has died.
The well-known diving Hall of Famer and former manager at Bob Soto Ltd. passed away on Monday (22 July).
He had been ailing for some time.
Close friend Peter Milburn said Mr. Kipp’s contribution to Cayman is invaluable.
“Just, in general, he did a tremendous amount of work for tourism on the island and I think a lot of people should be very grateful that he spent as much time doing what he did at the time he did,” said Mr. Millburn.
Mr. Kipp was an author and was inducted into the International Scuba Hall of Fame in 2012 for his contribution to building the local diving industry.
Local underwater photographer Jason Washington said the Cayman Islands and the world has lost a diving industry leader with the passing of Mr. Kipp. He credited Mr. Kipp for his initiatives like creating diving packages with Cayman Airways and the hotels to draw tourists to the islands during the slow season.
He was 79 and a father of three.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: