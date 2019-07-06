DOE concerned by turtle deaths

A severely injured loggerhead turtle is euthanised.

It was injured after it becoming entangled in fishing nets and lines in Barkers Beach.

On Friday (5 July) another turtle was found dead, this time on Cayman Brac.

In that incident, an adult female loggerhead turtle was found dead on stone boulders along a man-made beach.

Cayman Brac turtle watch group volunteers reported the incident.

The Department of Environment said it is reviewing that death.

As for the turtle in Barkers, the DOE said it is a reminder of the threats these animals face.

“It happens more often than we would like. Since this time last year, we’ve had at least four turtles found dead due to entanglement in fishing line or fish pots,” it said in a statement.

On the bright side, the DOE shared that Ebb the turtle was released in March after having fully recovered. That turtle was found stricken in November.

