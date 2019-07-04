Elections Office door to door verification begins: Governor-“We can’t cut corners”

The Elections Office is moving ahead with its door to door verification process on the cruise port petition.

Verifiers were out and about in North Side and East End last Friday (28 June).

They head to Bodden Town this Friday (5 July).

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper said overall the verification process is progressing well.

Those in the community are pushing for a quick end to the process, but Mr. Roper said while working swift is essential it will not be done at a cost.

“I assure everybody that this will be a very fair and transparent process and we will try and complete it as quickly as possible, but we can’t cut corners. We have to do things properly and effectively fully in line with the Constitution,” he said.

The Governor said there are a number of ways those who signed on the petition can join in and speed up the process like visiting the Elections Office themselves and providing their credentials.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

