Elections Office is 2085 names away from confirming referendum threshold

July 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
More than 3200 signatures on the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman petition have been verified.
This means the Elections Office has hit almost 61 percent of the names on the port petition.
According to the latest numbers 2430 signatures are left to confirm.
When it comes to the required threshold for triggering the referendum, the Elections Office said it is 2085 signatures away from confirming the required number.

The petition verification process is continuing and alongside that process, CPR Cayman is gathering more signatures.
We reported this week 199 more petition names have been submitted to the Elections Office.
The question is, how will this impact the timeline of the verification process?
On Wednesday (24 July) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell to discuss the ongoing process.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

