Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

Elections Office nears halfway mark in port petition verification

July 16, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Elections Office nears the halfway mark in verifying names on the port petition.
In its latest update on Tuesday (16 July) the Elections Office said it has verified near 45 percent of the names in the petition.
As of 8 p.m., Monday (15 July) 2362 names were confirmed.
That leaves a little over 3000 names to be verified.
Officials are aiming to complete the verification exercise by month’s end.
Once the required 25 percent of the electorate is met to trigger the vote, the ball will be in the Cabinet’s court.
As it will determine when the referendum will be triggered and what the question will be.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: