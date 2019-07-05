Elections Office verifies near 13% of CPR port petition signatures

The Elections Office says it’s verified some 702 names in Cruise Port Referendum Cayman’s petition.

On Thursday (4 July) the EO provided the update on the verification process.

It said, “Through the collection of signature verification forms, the Elections Office has approved 12.9% of the 5,438 signatures submitted by the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman group as of today (Thursday, 4 July 2019).”

Elections Office staff rolled out the door-to-door verification in the districts of North Side and East End last week and are continuing the process in both areas, as well as, in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman this week.

Officials said the door-to-door verification in Bodden Town West, Bodden Town East, Newlands, and Savannah starts this weekend, along with West Bay North, West Bay Central, West Bay West and West Bay South.

Verification in person continues at the Elections Office headquarters which is open:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

