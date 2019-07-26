Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

Electronic register of all residents to be created

July 25, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A new electronic register is in the works to record data on all residents in the Cayman Islands including immigration status.
Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew told those in the LA Wednesday (24 July) work on the register of natural persons is progressing.
He said the register is part of the push for an integrated government system.
“This new electronic register will provide an ID number for each person so that in the future each person can be uniquely recognised in each government system they are interacting with. Such clarity will remove confusion such as shared names between father and son or mother and daughters in our systems,” said Minister Hew.
The minister said the aim is to have the register ready by the second quarter of 2020.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: