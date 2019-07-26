Electronic register of all residents to be created

A new electronic register is in the works to record data on all residents in the Cayman Islands including immigration status.

Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew told those in the LA Wednesday (24 July) work on the register of natural persons is progressing.

He said the register is part of the push for an integrated government system.

“This new electronic register will provide an ID number for each person so that in the future each person can be uniquely recognised in each government system they are interacting with. Such clarity will remove confusion such as shared names between father and son or mother and daughters in our systems,” said Minister Hew.

The minister said the aim is to have the register ready by the second quarter of 2020.

