Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Four held in West Bay drug operation

July 24, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Four people remain on bail Tuesday (23 July) following a drug operation in West Bay.
It happened Friday (19 July) afternoon at an address off Town Hall Road.

Two women, aged 58 and 64 respectively, and two men aged 41 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of various drug-related offences. They are all from West Bay.

Police said they went to address after concerns from the community that drugs were being sold there.
Drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of cocaine was recovered.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: