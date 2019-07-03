The historic George Town Town Hall is now Constitution Hall.

The renaming of the building in the capital took place Monday (1 July).

It was the culmination of a weekend of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s first written Constitution.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and other officials participated in a special ceremony Monday where they told the story of the Town Hall.

“It was here it was decided we would have our own written Constitution to help shape and guide our future,” said the Premier.

Arley James Miller was honoured at the event for his contribution to the Cayman Islands.

He is the last living vestryman of the 1959 Assembly.

Although the name of the building has changed its title of Peace Memorial will remain.

Those on hand for the event were treated to a Caribbean breakfast prepared by the Lion’s Club of Grand Cayman.

