Traffic in Spotts Newlands ground to a halt on Wednesday (3 July) evening, but it was not because of the usual reasons like a collision or a police roadblock.

It was the result of goats taking to the roadway.

Cayman 27 cameras picked up several cars backed up in traffic as drivers allowed the animals to cross the street.

It lasted for several minutes.

We reached out to police to find out if they received any complaints.

We are yet to hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print