Gymnastics: Cayman wins nine medals at Inter-Island Games

Amateur junior gymnasts representing the Cayman Islands won nine medals Thursday (26 July) on Douglas, Isle of Man at the Inter-Island Games.

The team was led by junior boys standout Kaleb Woolaver who took gold in five events including floor, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. Senior Boys Igor Magalhaes added three medals including silver in both the rings and vault and bronze on the floor. Karthik Adapa won bronze in the senior boys parallel bars.

The Inter-Island Games is a satellite competition event in association to the XVIII NatWest Island Games, in Gibraltar.

