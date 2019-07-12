Harbour Walk sod turning

Work is set to begin on Cayman’s newest business and residential hub, Harbour walk.

Harbour Walk and International Realty Group Executives turned the sod for the 30-million dollar project this week.

“What we are doing with our walk is providing them with a range of retail and entertainment services that don’t currently exist in this quality, in this location. It is going to be a great place to go for mothers to shop, for families to enjoy, from your first coffee in the morning to your last glass of wine and tapas at night.” said Jeremy Hurst, President of IRG.

Preparation for construction starts in two weeks. The project will feature 28 retail businesses and restaurants, as well as, 62 apartments.

It’s expected to be completed in July 2021.

