Hew: Critical time for Sargassum to be cleaned

July 11, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

National Community Enhancement (NiCE) summer workers have started cleaning Sargassum and it’s a first for the programme. Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said with the increase in Sargassum washing up on Cayman’s shores his ministry, along with other government agencies, needed to find a way to address the problem.

“It’s critically important to us, this time of the year for several reasons. It’s critically important for the tourism product, it’s critically important for residents and their health and having the ability to go outside for a walk or open their windows without having that very offensive smell, and of course our turtle nesting season. In a lot of the popular turtle nesting areas the sarcasm is so thick we do not believe the turtles can get ashore,” said Mr. Hew.

