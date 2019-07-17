History preserved: CIG to relocate Clayton Nixon house

A push has started to save a piece of Caymanian history.

This as the government gets set to remove and relocate the Clayton Nixon home on Goring Avenue in George Town.

The home was donated to the government by the owners for preservation.

The traditional Caymanian style cottage was built in the early 1800s.

It was facing a threat of demolition to make way for the Citrus Grove II development.

The building is listed on the national trust’s register of historic buildings.

Culture Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the home will be relocated to the Mission House property in Bodden Town.

The cost of procurement for the relocation and construction works is estimated at CI $39,000.

A medium and long-term plan will be developed for the use of the house after it is relocated.

Read more below.

Media Release – Culture Ministry works to Relocate Historic Home

