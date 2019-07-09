Hurley’s Media Sales
Humane Society moves ahead with plans after Dart land donation

July 8, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

Humane Society Director Saskia Salden said Dart’s donation of two acres of land for the shelter’s new home is a gift and plans have already started to turn that gift into a reality.

She said she and her team are already in talks with architects planning for the new shelter.

“We are very happy and very grateful, to the Dart corporation. We are looking forward to incorporating some new things into the new shelter, something that we currently don’t have at our current shelter,” said Ms. Salden.

Over the years the Humane Society’s shelter has hit capacity and it has been plagued by flooding. But Ms. Salden said the new facility near the National Gallery will fix those problems. “We are going to try and have more capacity, that is something that we are definitely thinking about.”

Dart has agreed to cover the costs of preparing the land for construction. It comes after the Humane Society signed a 99-year peppercorn lease with Dart to use the land.

“It has to go through planning as well. Once that has been approved, we definitely want to start building as soon as possible. I think an estimated two to three years time.” While Ms. Salden said there are some plans she cannot share at the moment, she said the new facility will also be better for volunteers.

“It will be a bit safer because we won’t have to cross busy roads anymore. That’s definitely one of the things we are looking forward to and walking dogs on the premises. We received a generous donation from a big animal lover, Ms. Ardyth Smith and we will be using some of the funds that she has donated to us or left to us to build this new premises,” said Ms. Salden. There is no official start date for the project, but Ms. Salden said the society wants to get the facility off the ground as soon as possible.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

