Local trade school Inspire Cayman Training (ICT) is partnering with local developer Dart.
The aim is to grow opportunities for Caymanian employment within the construction industry.
On Wednesday (17 July) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with ICT founder Michael Myles to discuss the new partnership and other synergies the school has in the pipeline.
Inspire Cayman Training, Dart team up to grow construction careers for Caymanians
