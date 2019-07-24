Jet skiers disrupt mating sea turtles

A warning from the Department of Environment (DOE) after jet skiers get too close to mating turtles.

A video showing the incident was shared with the DOE.

In it, several jet skiers were seen circling what the DOE suspected to be mating turtles.

The DOE addressed the incident in a statement to Cayman 27 saying. “The operation of watercraft near surfacing sea turtles can cause a number of problems. First, operators who come too close to the marine reptiles risk striking them, potentially causing injury or even killing the turtles. Second, sea turtles come to the surface of the water to mate. If there are too much noise and disturbance around them, the turtles may abandon the attempt and swim away.”

It added, “The Department of Environment recommends that a distance of at least 50 feet (15 meters) should be maintained from mating turtles at sea by anyone, whether on a jet ski, in a boat or participating in water sports. The Turtle Conservation Plan currently out for public consultation would make it an offense for anyone to molest mating turtles at sea. If the public wishes to comment on any turtle protection initiatives contained within the plan, they should go to http://doe.ky/natl-conservation-council/proposed-species-conservation-plans/ and participate in the public consultation on the draft Sea Turtle Species Conservation Plan.”

