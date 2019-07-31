Kerran Baker investigation reactivated, RCIPS treating it as a murder inquiry

The investigation into Jamaican nurse Kerran Baker’s disappearance has been reactivated and the RCIPS says it is now treating it as a murder inquiry.

Ms. Baker was reported missing on Sunday 31 July 2011.

In a statement late Tuesday (30 July) the police said in recent months RCIPS Serious Crime Review Team resumed the investigation into the cold case.

They are now appealing for any information, however small, someone may have about what happened to Ms. Baker.

Ms. Baker was 25-years-old at the time of her disappearance and lived in the Lower Valley, Bodden Town.

She was originally from Jamaica and had been living in the Cayman Islands since 2008.

She was employed as a Clinical Nurse with Premier Clinical Care.

Ms. Baker, who was affectionately known to her friends and family as “Kerry Berry”, had been answering texts and WhatsApp messages up until 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, 30 July.

The last known images of Ms. Baker were located on the CCTV of the airport location of Foster’s Supermarket in George Town.

The footage shows Ms. Baker entering the store around 7p.m. wearing a dark-coloured leggings, a dark-coloured blouse and sandals.

“Unsolved serious crime cases are never closed,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, “but they may not be actively investigated for a period of time if all inquiries and leads have been exhausted. Our Serious Crime Review Team serves the critical function of ensuring that we remain conscious of developments and pursue any new leads that emerge over time. Families like Kerran’s still suffer from not knowing what happened no matter how much time has passed, and they deserve to know.”

