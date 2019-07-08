Key Club members off to Baltimore

John Gray’s Kiwanis Key Club members flew out Tuesday (02 July) to compete in the club’s international convention in Baltimore. They earned the right to compete internationally after their winning video on volunteerism last year. We caught up with Key Club member Alleann Sobrejuanite who produced this video, she said, “I filmed it with my phone, and I use a selfie stick for everything, and I put it in my computer and run it through this cheap video editor and yeah I just made it,” said Ms. Sobrejuanite.

