Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Key Club members off to Baltimore

July 8, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

John Gray’s Kiwanis Key Club members flew out Tuesday (02 July) to compete in the club’s international convention in Baltimore. They earned the right to compete internationally after their winning video on volunteerism last year. We caught up with Key Club member Alleann Sobrejuanite who produced this video, she said, “I filmed it with my phone, and I use a selfie stick for everything, and I put it in my computer and run it through this cheap video editor and yeah I just made it,” said Ms. Sobrejuanite.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: