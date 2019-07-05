Hurley’s Media Sales
Business Culture News

Kidfest 2019 raises $16k

July 4, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Kidfest 2019 raises over $16, 000 for local charities Hart for Hearts and the Cayman Heart Fund.
The event was held over the weekend at Pedro St. James.
Children of all ages enjoyed fun activities at the event organised by Ailian Evans.
She lost her baby Nolan to a congenital heart defect. He died last January.
Now she helps other families in need.

“Any family in the Cayman Islands that have a baby with a congenital heart defect they can apply to the Cayman Heart Fund and these funds from Baby Nolan will be available to give to the family. They have to apply to the Cayman Heart Fund and we will be able to help them out economically, with financial help,” Ms. Evans said.
Over 600 guests attended the event.
So far the Evans family has donated about $46, 000 to the Cayman Heart Fund in memory of baby Nolan.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: