Kirkconnell on port project: Royal Watler tenants will be protected

Cayman continues to process the details of Government’s announcement on its near $200 million cruise berthing and cargo port project.

After months of waiting and speculation, the design and funding details were revealed when Government addressed the public Monday (29 July) on the matter and gave an undertaking to hold a referendum once the signatures necessary to trigger one have been verified.

The Elections Office issued an update Tuesday (30 July) on the count saying 70 percent of those who signed the petition have been verified.

Under the Constitution 5292 signatures are needed to trigger the referendum.

In Tuesday’s release, the Elections Office said the group behind the petition, Cruise Port Referendum Cayman, had reported a number of signatures that were to be excluded from verification and those were not included in submitted or verified totals.

This was in response to the Premier’s statement Monday that there were some 600 signatures submitted that were from non-voters or had been duplicated or triplicated.

The Elections Office also thanked the grassroots group for its role in expediting the verification process.

Under the newly released plans, the current Royal Watler terminal building is to be removed.

While the project has been mapped out government said it is still working on a plan for Royal Walter tenants.

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell assures the existing tenants will not be left behind and will be given preferential rights.

“The process that was successful with the airport, the concessions that we had there. We have not decided, because it will be the board that decides. But what we have made very clear that we want to make sure the tenants that are there now are protected,” said Mr. Kirkconnell, hinting at the possible way forward for the process for the tenants.

Read the Elections Office full release below:

Updated Figures & Summary Submissions

As the verification process on the cruise port referendum petition signatures moves forward, the Elections Office would like to inform the public on its current progress.

As of 9 a.m. today (Tuesday, 30 July 2019), the Elections Office reports a total of 3,705 petition signatures have been confirmed, out of a total submission of 5,637 petition signatures to be verified.

Through the collection of signature verification forms, officials have now reviewed 70% required to meet the constitutional requirement of 25% of registered voters (5,292 signatures). Officials confirm that 76 petitioners have declined to sign the official verification forms.

The Elections Office continues to accept petition signatures submitted by the CPR group and is in some cases receiving verification forms in advance of the next CPR submission. In the latter cases, persons have stated that they recently signed the petition and have asked for their signatures to be verified at the Elections Office or at our local supermarket verification booths, in advance of the CPR submitting the signatures for verification.

With each submission, the CPR group has reported and the Elections Office has confirmed a number of signatures that were excluded from verification. These excluded signatures are not included in submitted totals or verified totals. The following is a summary of the two CPR submissions:

On 12 June 2019

Ø 6,053 signatures were delivered by the CPR group during the official handover

Ø 241 of those signatures, the CPR reported as being multiple submissions (persons signing more than once)

Ø 374 signatures, the CPR reported as not corresponding with the current electoral register (signatures from non-voters)

Ø 5,438 – the total signatures submitted by the CPR for verification.

On 11 July 2019

Ø 229 signatures were handed over by the CPR group

Ø 16 of those signatures were reported to be multiple submissions

Ø 14 of the signatures were reported as corresponding with the current electoral register

Ø 199 – the total signatures submitted by the CPR for verification.

Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Wesley Howell, notes: “With each of the submissions, the CPR performed its own assessment on its petition signatures to help in ensuring validity of the process; and the CPR team worked to eliminate the names of non-voters, in keeping with section 70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009.

“I would like to thank the CPR team for their continued support in helping to expedite the verification process.”

The Elections Office continues to provide weekly progress reports to His Excellency the Governor, Mr, Martyn Roper. The summary facts are then shared with Cabinet members.

Officials will continue with its various verification methods to review the 1,932 signatures currently remaining to be verified.

In order to meet the constitutional requirement with 25% of the 21,116 registered electors, a total of 1,587 verification forms still need to be confirmed.

For more information on the verification process and details on how interested persons can verify their signature today, please visit www.elections.ky/cpr.

