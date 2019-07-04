Kittiwake crash: Church charged with negligence

Charges have been laid in the boat crash at the Kittiwake dive site.

Cayman 27 understands dive boat owner Cathy Church was formally charged with negligence in the 8 January incident Wednesday (3 July) morning.

Witnesses to the incident said no one was at the helm of the Cathy Church photo centre dive boat when it crashed into the port side of a moored Dive Tech vessel.

Snorkellers were in the water at the time of the crash.

No one was injured.

The 74-year-old photographer faces charges of navigating a vessel so as to cause damage or risk of damage, and reckless and negligent act.

She will be summoned to attend court at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

