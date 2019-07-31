Latest on upgrades to SMB Public Beach

Upgrade works at Seven Mile Public Beach continue.

It is the final phase of a $3 million project undertaken by Dart for the Cayman Islands Government.

The project forms part of the Third Amendment to the National Road Authority agreement between government and Dart.

On Tuesday (30 July) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Public Lands Commission Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast to update the country on the project.

