Letter purporting new dates for carnival makes the rounds

July 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A government letter seemingly proposing new national carnival dates for 2020 is making the rounds on social media.
It stated the Discovery Day weekend next year has been selected as the proposed dates for the now one national carnival.
That is from 14 May to 18.
The letter is addressed to Batabano Mas Band’s Donna Myrie-Stephen from Culture Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour.
It outlines the government’s decision on carnival. It pegged Braccanal, CayMas and Batabano all on the same weekend.

Letter purporting to show dates of next year’s carnival.

The letter proposed Braccanal to be on Saturday 16 May, and Batabano and CayMas parades to be held on the Discovery Day holiday on Monday 18 May from 4 a.m starting with Jouvert.
We reached out to Minister Seymour and his Chief Officer for comment on the letter, and we will bring you a response once received.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

