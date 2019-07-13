Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Manslaughter trial set for 2020

July 12, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

A man facing manslaughter charges enters not guilty pleas.

Larry Levers is charged in relation to the 2015 drowning of 14-year-old Risco Batten.
Appearing before Justice Roger Chapple in the Grand Court on Friday (12 July) Mr. Levers entered not guilty pleas to a charge of manslaughter and one charge of cruelty to a child.

Micheal Stewart is jointly charged with Mr. Levers.

Mr. Stewart entered not guilty pleas on a previous occasion.
Mr. Batten was being housed at the Bonaventure Boys’ home in November of 2015 when he attended an outing with a group of boys from the home. Mr. Stewart and Mr. Levers were both employed with the boys’ home at the time and were tasked with supervising the boys.

The group eventually made their way to South Sound Cemetery Beach where Batten and the other boys entered the water to swim.

It was at that beach that Batten would drown.
A three-week trial has been set for January 2020.

Both men are on bail.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: