McNelly: MRCU spraying issues sorted

July 15, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Both Mosquito Research and Control Unit aerial spraying planes are back in the air.
This as MRCU director Dr. Jim McNelly said they have resolved the issues surrounding the delivery of the chemicals used for spraying.
He said the double dose of spraying will help enhance the MRCU’s other efforts to keep the mosquito population down.
“We go out every day we look for the larval stages in the water, we enumerate the biting population through traps, through landing rates. We have a pretty robust surveillance programme that supports and ultimately justifies our control actions,” said Dr. McNelly.
Dr. McNelly added his team is keeping a watchful eye on the mosquito population especially with the recent increase in rainfall.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

