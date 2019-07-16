Hurley’s Media Sales
More than a third of port petition names verified

July 15, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Elections Office verifies more than a third of the signatures on Cruise Port Referendum Cayman’s petition.
In its latest update on its website, the Elections Office said it has confirmed 1,869 names.
It is more than a third of the 5637 signatures in the port petition. A total of 3,569 names remain to be verified.

Over the weekend the Elections Office conducted more verification exercises. Cayman 27 has asked for those numbers, it is pending.

To check for updates visit: https://portal.elections.ky/

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

