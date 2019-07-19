Hurley’s Media Sales
Morrison family will be relocated

July 18, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The Morrison family will be relocated from their George Town home on Printer’s Way.
That is according to Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew.

Keith and Ida Morrison said they have been facing several problems since the new Printer’s Way roundabout opened near their home.
Mr. Hew said he has been working with the family to find a place to relocate them.

“We have identified a place and we are currently going through the appraisals and the necessary process with the Ministry of Lands and we hope that fairly soon will be able to relocate to Morrison’s to a place where they can be comfortable,” Mr. Hew said.

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this story.

