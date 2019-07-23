Motocross rider hurt in collision on Cayman Brac

A weekend bike crash on Cayman Brac lands a man in the Cayman Islands hospital with a broken hip and leg.

The incident occurred during the third annual Surf and Turf event on Cayman Brac.

Organisers told Cayman 27, the incident was not a part of their event.

In a statement, organisers said, “Unfortunately one of the guys went off on his own. He was riding too fast going into a corner and couldn’t make the turn. He was air ambulance to Grand Cayman with a broken left hip and a broken right leg.”

Organisers added, “What the rider was doing was in no way part of or supported by the event.”

No other incidents were reported.

