Myles rejects Anti-Bullying Law

Public consultation on the Anti-Bullying legislation continues, but one community activist says he doesn’t see it working in Cayman.

Founder of Inspire Cayman, Michael Myles, said he doesn’t agree with implementing a new law when the current anti-bullying policies are not enforced.

“Do I think that the Bullying Law is going to work? No. I don’t agree with the Bullying Law because we have loads of policies that have governed from the private schools to the public schools. When we start doing a better job from addressing it from there or maybe from the parental aspects of things,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles said some form of rehabilitation should also be considered for children who engage in bullying.

The deadline for public submissions to the Law Reform Commission on the law is 16 September.

