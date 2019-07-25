National ID system to roll-out in 2020

Government’s roll-out of a national identification system is on the horizon.

Infrastructure and Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew said it is tentatively set for mid-2020.

He was responding to a parliamentary question from George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan on the issue Wednesday (24 July) morning in the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Hew said the aim is to have a one ID card system in Cayman.

“It is envisioned that the electors’ cards issued prior to the next election will be formatted so all necessary national ID information is contained and cards will not need to be re-issued,” Minister Hew explained.

He added the Elections Office is reviewing existing laws to make necessary changes to properly format the ID card so it can be used for voting purposes.

