Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

National ID system to roll-out in 2020

July 24, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government’s roll-out of a national identification system is on the horizon.
Infrastructure and Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew said it is tentatively set for mid-2020.
He was responding to a parliamentary question from George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan on the issue Wednesday (24 July) morning in the Legislative Assembly.
Mr. Hew said the aim is to have a one ID card system in Cayman.
“It is envisioned that the electors’ cards issued prior to the next election will be formatted so all necessary national ID information is contained and cards will not need to be re-issued,” Minister Hew explained.
He added the Elections Office is reviewing existing laws to make necessary changes to properly format the ID card so it can be used for voting purposes.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: