No deal yet for landfill project: Dart-led group/CIG still in talks

Government is yet to finalise a contract for Cayman’s integrated solid waste management facility.

Negotiations still continue with the Dart-led consortium selected to deliver the project.

Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said negotiations are still ongoing, adding it’s “progressing well.”

Last June government said it was aiming to have planning approval, as well as, an environmental impact assessment for the project done by the first quarter of this year.

Since that announcement, Dart and government have remained in negotiations for the half-billion dollar project.

Ms. Ahearn said the government is hoping to make an announcement on the project within a month or two.

The project is set to include a waste-to-energy facility, recycling facility, and new landfill.

