Northward Prison pushes inmates to excel

Around 100 Northward inmates got a firsthand view of career paths available to them once they return to society.

On Wednesday (31 July) several organizations delivered presentations on what areas of upskilling are open to inmates.

Inspire Cayman recently partnered with Northward Prison to give inmates international certification in various fields. Northward Mental Health Counselor Alfred McLeod said 70 inmates have already signed up.

“The Prison is on the verge of rolling out some vocational programmes with UCCI, who is going to be offering certification and training through City and Guilds. So it’s actually very good, they (the inmates) seem very attentive, the ones that ask questions asked and very pertinent questions. From what I’m seeing right now, it seems as if though the interest is genuine and the motivation is real, so we’re hoping to ride on that,” said Mr. McLeod.

Inmate Andy Barnes is among those who signed up.

“The opportunities that the Prison is given us right now is really good, we just need to utilize it and take advantage of it and make everything count that we learn inside this place. My plans are when I leave prison, I’ll try to get full-time employment,” said Mr. Barnes.

Training for the inmates with Inspire Cayman is expected to start in mid-August.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

