OfReg rejects Cayman Water request for increased rates

OfReg rejects Cayman Water Company Ltd’s request for a rate increase.

The utilities regulator said it found no justification for a change in the current rate structure.

Cayman Water services residents in West Bay and Seven-Mile Beach.

The privately-owned company applied for permission to adjust its rates in line with inflation.

In a statement, on Tuesday (16 July) OfReg said there was no legal basis for that request, adding it and the company are still in negotiations for a license.

OfReg Energy and Utilities Executive Director Gregg Anderson said, “In this instance, consumers do not have a choice of water supplier, so it is the job of the regulator to ensure that the rates are fair to the consumer, whilst also providing a sufficient return on investment for the provider.”

Cayman Water has been operating without a permanent license for almost a decade.

Click on the link below for more:

OfReg Press Release – Cayman Water Refused Rate Increase Request July 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

