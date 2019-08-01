One hurt in jet ski explosion

One man is left nursing minor injuries after the jet ski he was on exploded Wednesday (31 July) morning. It happened in the canal off Prospect Drive.

Fire and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Police said no fire was caused as a result of the wave runner explosion.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital via ambulance after the incident.

He was treated and discharged.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Read more: https://www.rcips.ky/accident-involving-wave-runner-31-july

