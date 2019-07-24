Panama, US join RCIPS-led gold smuggling probe

Local law enforcement authorities widen the net in the probe into an international gold smuggling operation.

Panama and the United States have now joined with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and Cayman’s Customs and Border Control agency in the ongoing investigation, according to a police statement Tuesday (23 July).

The UK National Crime Agency is already on board in the probe.

Last month UK officials seized two shipments of doré gold at Heathrow.

It totaled 104 kilos and was valued at £4 million.

The shipments passed through Cayman before being intercepted there.

The seizure followed an RCIPS request for assistance after the shipments were flagged.

Four Venezuelan men were arrested in Cayman in connection with the gold and a private jet was impounded.

They are currently in custody awaiting trial for smuggling and money laundering.

Police said the investigation is expected to be “complex and lengthy.”It involves organised crime networks from South America and Europe.

“The disruption of criminal asset flows and international money laundering activity is a powerful way to fight organized crime networks,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne.

He added, “We are committed to preventing such asset flows through the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands. Close and mutual cooperation with international law enforcement as demonstrated in this case is absolutely essential to the reach and effectiveness of our collective efforts.”

Premier lauds international law enforcement collaboration

Meanwhile, a statement on the investigation was shared on Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s official Twitter account Tuesday (23 July) welcomed the international teamwork in the investigation.

“Close collaboration with international law enforcement helps to stop money laundering and smuggling. We do not need or want illegitimate business and we stand ready to do all that we can to resist any attempts at using our Financial Services Industry for illegal purposes,” the statement read.

