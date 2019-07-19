Pastor accused of molesting girl since she was nine to face trial

A Honduran pastor is set to face a judge-alone trial for molesting a teenaged girl.

The 59-year-old man is alleged to have first molested the child when she was 9-years-old. It happened while they were alone on a beach.

The pastor is said to have kissed the child on the lips twice and touched various private parts on separate occasions. The Crown alleges the man also asked the child to touch his genitals.

On Thursday (18 July) a trial date was set for 24 October in Summary Court. The pastor faces 5 counts of indecent assault, he denies the charges.

Cayman 27 is not releasing the identity of the pastor due to legal reasons.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

