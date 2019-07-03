Hurley’s Media Sales
Peanuts back in operation following car fire on compound

July 2, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
A car fire halts operations at a local gas station and a fast food restaurant for almost an hour Monday (01 July) night.

According to police, a white BMW drove into the Peanuts Esso gas station in Red Bay around 7 p.m. with mechanical issues.

The car then caught on fire forcing gas station staff to turn off all gas pumps.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived on the scene and doused the blaze.

Police said there were no injuries and no other damage was reported.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

