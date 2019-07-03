Peanuts back in operation following car fire on compound

A car fire halts operations at a local gas station and a fast food restaurant for almost an hour Monday (01 July) night.

According to police, a white BMW drove into the Peanuts Esso gas station in Red Bay around 7 p.m. with mechanical issues.

The car then caught on fire forcing gas station staff to turn off all gas pumps.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived on the scene and doused the blaze.

Police said there were no injuries and no other damage was reported.

