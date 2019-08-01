Police investigate indecent assault in taxi

A George Town man remains on bail on suspicion of an indecent assault that happened in a taxi.

It was reported in early July, but was only made public Wednesday (31 July.)

Police said a woman reported that a man purporting to be a taxi driver indecently assaulted her while she was in a taxi.

A 37-year-old man was arrested after the report.

He was released with bail conditions including not to operate a taxi or be out at night.

The man was not a licensed taxi driver but was operating a licensed taxi at the time the report was made.

Police said the Public Transport Board has been informed of the incident.

https://www.rcips.ky/reported-indecent-assault-in-taxi-under-police-investigation-31-july

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

