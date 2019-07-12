Police vow to make roads safer

Inspector Dwayne Jones, the new Police Traffic Unit Boss, vows to make Cayman’s roads safer. His plans will see more traffic operations across all three islands. Inspector Jones said he hopes the road operations will serve as a strong deterrent to what he believes are daily fragrant violations of Cayman’s traffic laws.

However, he said enforcement is but a part of a larger strategy that requires partners from across both the public and private sectors in Cayman. To view the plan click on the video.

