Port Arthur boxers out of Under-18 ‘Sports Festival’

July 17, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The ‘Bringing Back The Glory Sports Festival’ slated to featured boxing and basketball from the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Trinidad & Tobago, and Port Arthur, Texas will now only feature action on the hardwood from three countries.

Cayman 27 has learned boxers from co-organizers representing Port Arthur, Texas will not be attending due to a serious illness of their boxing coach which hampered the facilitation of their participation. Cayman Islands Boxing Association President Leyla Jackson said the weight classes were also a concern leading up to the event.

“Unfortunately in amateur boxing, weights, experience and age have to be closely matched to prioritise safety,” said Jackson. “When you have a small youth team like we currently have, match making can be difficult. Rather than compromise the safety and quality of the event, the decision was taken to give more time to source the correct match ups.”

CIBA Second Vice President Tristan Wesenhagen added the two groups are working together to organize a larger event similar in 2019.

“Elite Marble & Granite Fight Night 5 was the new start for how events should be done,” said Wesenhagen. “We are aiming to set up a bigger card with Port Arthur going forward. It’s looking very promising.”

The tournament will now solely feature Under-18 Boys and Girls basketball teams from Port Arthur, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Under-19 basketball players representing Trinidad & Tobago will also not be attending due to insufficient funding.

Here is a look at the schedule for the now ‘Under-18 Cayman Basketball Festival ‘ held 18-20 July at the John Gray High School Gymnasium:

18 July
10:00 a.m.
U18 Boys
Cayman v Bermuda
5:30 p.m.
U18 Girls
Cayman v Port Arthur
U18 Boys
8:00 p.m.
Cayman v Port Arthur
19 July
10:00 a.m.
U18 Boys
Bermuda v Port Arthur
5:30 p.m.
U18 Girls
Cayman v Port Arthur
8:00 p.m.
U18 Boys
Cayman v Bermuda
20 July
10:00 a.m.
U18 Boys
Port Arthur v Bermuda
5:30 p.m.
U18 Girls
Cayman v Port Arthur
8:00 p.m.
U18 Boys
Cayman v Port Arthur

 

 

 

 

