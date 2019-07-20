Port petition verification crosses halfway mark

Over half of the names on the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman petition have now been verified.

The latest numbers released from the Elections Office on Friday (19 July) showed that as off 8 p.m. Thursday (18 July) 2738 signees confirmed their signatures.

Thus far 51.7 percent of the petition has been completed and the Elections Office said it has some 2700 names left to confirm.

Petition verifiers will be on the road this weekend at various supermarkets for signees to confirm their names.

