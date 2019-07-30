Port project designs released, cost pegged at under $200m

Premier says once triggered referendum will be held before year’s end

Government releases the new design and details for its multi-million dollar cruise and cargo port project.

The project is set to be constructed and delivered by the Verdant Isle Port Partners.

It is estimated cost is roughly $197 million.

Speaking at a media briefing on the project Monday (29 July) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell reiterated no government funding will be used for the project.

Instead, Verdant Isle will earn a percentage of the passenger fees once the project is up and running to recoup the money spent to deliver the project.

On Monday both Premier McLaughlin and Mr. Kirkconnell sat down with Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss the project, its changes and what it means for employment

The Premier also tackled the issue of the port petition.

He assured Government will trigger a vote on the project once the required threshold is met at the end of the verification process currently being conducted by the Elections Office.

Read more:

29-7-19 Cruise and cargo facility remarks Speech – Deputy Premier _

CBF Preferred Bidder Announcement_29 July 2019 –

29-7-19 Cruise and cargo facility remarks (1)

