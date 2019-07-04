Hurley’s Media Sales
Prayers for Cayman as leaders join in reverence

July 3, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s leaders joined in prayer and thanksgiving this weekend at the Elmslie Memorial Church.
The church service was part of a series of events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s first written Constitution.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin shared his hope for the future of the document that is the bedrock of the country.
“I am heartened that for the last 60 years our Constitution has been based on our distinct history, culture and Christian heritage. It is my fervent prayer that future generations will remember and maintain this tradition,” said the Premier.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and visiting United Kingdom officials were on hand for the event.
They also participated in scripture readings.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

