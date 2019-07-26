Premier triggers minimum wage review

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin reactivates the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee.

Its aim is to review the current $6 an hour wage and the current local labour market needs.

He said the committee will investigate if the minimum wage is “still effective.”

Speaking in the LA Thursday (25 July) Premier McLaughlin said, the committee will be reestablished to investigate and inquire into all matters related to the minimum wage and make recommendations.

The Premier provided the update in response to a question from George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Bryan pressed the issue in the LA asking if a new figure will be set for the minimum wage.

The Premier said the review process will make that determination.

“If the wage needs to be adjusted upwards, which my sort of general knowledge of this place tells me it probably does, it will be adjusted, but in a way that does not adversely impact the overall economy. So that is what my hope and expectation is, not a particular figure. That is not for me or for my Government to arbitrarily decide,” Premier McLaughlin said.

No timeline was provided on when the review will be completed.

The Premier said it was in the early stages, but assured the Committee was efficient in the past and he expects the same performance will obtain in the review.

Additionally, the Premier said the Employment Ministry is engaging the services of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) as technical assistance for input in the review process and to “establish processes and protocols for the Labour Management Unit under the Workforce and Residency Cayman (WORC) department.”

He added the process will entail data analysis on the labour market, skills gap analysis and labour market policies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

